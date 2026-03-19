Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $8,578,800.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,734. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

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Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $979,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,918,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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