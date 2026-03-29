Corebridge Financial’s (CRBG) Moderate Buy Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their moderate buy rating on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

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Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Corebridge Financial has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corebridge Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: All-stock merger announced with Equitable Holdings to create a roughly $22B retirement, life, wealth and asset-management company with about $1.5T AUM; transaction gives Corebridge shareholders ~51% of the combined company, supporting scale and potential cost/sales synergies. Corebridge and Equitable strike all-stock merger deal valuing combined firm at $22B

All-stock merger announced with Equitable Holdings to create a roughly $22B retirement, life, wealth and asset-management company with about $1.5T AUM; transaction gives Corebridge shareholders ~51% of the combined company, supporting scale and potential cost/sales synergies. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “moderate buy” and $32 price target, implying sizable upside from current levels and providing analyst support for the deal thesis. Analyst Reaffirmation

Brokerage coverage remains constructive: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “moderate buy” and $32 price target, implying sizable upside from current levels and providing analyst support for the deal thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted M&A call/transcript reiterated strategic rationale and integration plans; management framed the deal as transformational but left some execution and timing questions open — investors will watch follow-up details on governance, cost saves and capital allocation. M&A Call Transcript

Company-hosted M&A call/transcript reiterated strategic rationale and integration plans; management framed the deal as transformational but left some execution and timing questions open — investors will watch follow-up details on governance, cost saves and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Initial market reaction: shares of both firms jumped on the news as investors priced the combination’s benefits, but moves have been volatile as traders weigh deal details. Stocks Jump on Merger Plans

Initial market reaction: shares of both firms jumped on the news as investors priced the combination’s benefits, but moves have been volatile as traders weigh deal details. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder-law firms have launched investigations into whether the merger terms are fair to shareholders — litigation risk and potential deal complications (or demands for a different exchange ratio/consideration) could pressure the stock. Halper Sadeh Investigation Rowley Law Investigation

Multiple shareholder-law firms have launched investigations into whether the merger terms are fair to shareholders — litigation risk and potential deal complications (or demands for a different exchange ratio/consideration) could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are flagging Corebridge’s private credit exposure as a potential risk — concerns about credit marks or illiquid asset valuation could weigh on earnings and investor sentiment if macro credit stress emerges. Private Credit Exposure Concerns

About Corebridge Financial

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Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

Further Reading

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