GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $844.27 and last traded at $843.3930. 2,238,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,882,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $827.37.

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Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center surge lifts demand outlook — Analysts highlight a sharp increase in gas-turbine demand and an 83 GW backlog at GE Vernova, improving near- to medium-term revenue visibility as data centers seek more on-demand power capacity. Read More.

AI/data-center surge lifts demand outlook — Analysts highlight a sharp increase in gas-turbine demand and an 83 GW backlog at GE Vernova, improving near- to medium-term revenue visibility as data centers seek more on-demand power capacity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Order book/newsflow supports growth — Coverage cites large order growth (orders rose to $59.3B in 2025) and strong quarterly results (recent EPS beat), underpinning expectations for sustained growth and margin expansion. Read More.

Order book/newsflow supports growth — Coverage cites large order growth (orders rose to $59.3B in 2025) and strong quarterly results (recent EPS beat), underpinning expectations for sustained growth and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail and media momentum — High-profile mentions (including Jim Cramer coverage) and trending-stock writeups are attracting retail interest, which can amplify share moves on positive newsflow. Read More.

Retail and media momentum — High-profile mentions (including Jim Cramer coverage) and trending-stock writeups are attracting retail interest, which can amplify share moves on positive newsflow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from AI electrification — Infrastructure/ETF coverage highlights that electrification and AI-driven data-center buildouts are directing flows into companies like GEV, lifting sector multiples and investor appetite. Read More.

Sector tailwinds from AI electrification — Infrastructure/ETF coverage highlights that electrification and AI-driven data-center buildouts are directing flows into companies like GEV, lifting sector multiples and investor appetite. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio sharpening via Proficy divestiture — GE Vernova completed the Proficy sale to TPG and the assets join the new Velotic platform, clarifying GEV’s focus on core energy businesses; this reduces conglomerate complexity but removes a software growth leg. Read More.

Portfolio sharpening via Proficy divestiture — GE Vernova completed the Proficy sale to TPG and the assets join the new Velotic platform, clarifying GEV’s focus on core energy businesses; this reduces conglomerate complexity but removes a software growth leg. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach and analyst tone — GEV presented at the BofA Industrials conference (transcript available) and has a consensus “Moderate Buy” from analysts, supporting institutional interest but leaving valuation debate open. Read More. Read More.

Investor outreach and analyst tone — GEV presented at the BofA Industrials conference (transcript available) and has a consensus “Moderate Buy” from analysts, supporting institutional interest but leaving valuation debate open. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk remain — With a high P/E and elevated expectations tied to AI/data-center demand, GEV faces execution risk on large backlogs and potential multiple compression if growth or margins disappoint. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.29.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $769.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.41. The company has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after buying an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,407,000 after buying an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

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GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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