Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $541.03 and last traded at $536.0350. Approximately 303,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 703,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.25.

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Fabrinet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.54.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

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Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro?mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high?precision fiber alignment, micro?assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro?optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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