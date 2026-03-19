Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ) Trading 8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (NASDAQ:HIMZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 899,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,310,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF Stock Up 7.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.03 million, a PE ratio of 137.04 and a beta of -17.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMZ. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund seeks to deliver 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), less fees and expenses, through derivatives like swap agreements HIMZ was launched on Mar 12, 2025 and is issued by Defiance.

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