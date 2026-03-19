Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 1504290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34.

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Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).

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