Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 1504290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.51.
Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34.
Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETF
Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile
ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Index is comprised of 25 energy infrastructure MLPs. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which comprise the Index (or depositary receipts based on such securities).
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