Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSTV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

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Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,401,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Plus Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Plus Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company released a health?economics analysis for its CNSide® diagnostic showing earlier detection of leptomeningeal metastases (LM) could cut LM healthcare costs by ~40% — a potentially important commercial and payer argument as CNSide moves into U.S. commercialization. Plus Therapeutics to Present New Analysis at ISPOR

Company released a health?economics analysis for its CNSide® diagnostic showing earlier detection of leptomeningeal metastases (LM) could cut LM healthcare costs by ~40% — a potentially important commercial and payer argument as CNSide moves into U.S. commercialization. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $1.00 target while raising several multi?year forecasts (FY2026 improved from -$0.18 to -$0.15; FY2027 improved to -$0.10; FY2029 modeled as positive $0.12), signaling the broker expects recovery over the medium term. HC Wainwright analyst notes at MarketBeat

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $1.00 target while raising several multi?year forecasts (FY2026 improved from -$0.18 to -$0.15; FY2027 improved to -$0.10; FY2029 modeled as positive $0.12), signaling the broker expects recovery over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings this Thursday — an immediate catalyst that could swing the stock depending on revenue, commercialization updates for CNSide, or guidance. Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings

The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings this Thursday — an immediate catalyst that could swing the stock depending on revenue, commercialization updates for CNSide, or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party coverage: a brokers/analysts roundup published expectations and forecasts out to FY2030 — useful for longer?term modeling but less likely to move price absent new data. Brokers Issue Forecasts for PSTV FY2030 Earnings

Third?party coverage: a brokers/analysts roundup published expectations and forecasts out to FY2030 — useful for longer?term modeling but less likely to move price absent new data. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut near?term quarterly EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and individual Q1/Q2/Q3 estimates moved from -$0.03 to -$0.04), reflecting weaker short?term profitability assumptions — a downside pressure on the stock if investors focus on cash burn and near?term losses. HC Wainwright lowers quarterly EPS estimates

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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