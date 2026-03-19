Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 235,670 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 198,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

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Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan. The company also holds interest in the Smart Lake, Red Willow, Turnor Lake, Henday, Umfreville, Carson Lake, Russell South, Tabbernor Block, and other projects. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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