Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $42,880.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $42,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,291.20. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.16. 1,184,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13.

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Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Research raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44,255.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,790,000 after buying an additional 402,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 82,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

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Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Further Reading

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