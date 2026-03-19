Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Purchases $19,049.58 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III bought 3,207 shares of Universal Security Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $19,049.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 634,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,943.66. This represents a 0.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of UUU traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 34,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,340. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -0.17. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

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