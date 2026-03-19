Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Insider Buys $59,800.00 in Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,139.32. The trade was a 9.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Phillip Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00.

Total Return Securities Stock Down 0.6%

SWZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 25,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,752. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Institutional Trading of Total Return Securities

About Total Return Securities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total Return Securities during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Total Return Securities during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total Return Securities during the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Total Return Securities by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Total Return Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

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Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ’s investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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