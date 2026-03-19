Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Acquires 2,000 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,700.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 636,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,927.65. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE:UUU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 34,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -0.17. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

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