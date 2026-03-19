Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $81,884.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $81,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,808.64. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

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Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.74 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.20.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Midway Capital Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arwa LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

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Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

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