Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) EVP Acquires $28,725.00 in Stock

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bartholomew Murphy, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $28,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,450. This trade represents a 6.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avidia Bancorp Price Performance

AVBC traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 56,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,405. The firm has a market cap of $381.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

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Avidia Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Avidia Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidia Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avidia Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avidia Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Avidia Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidia Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell”.

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About Avidia Bancorp

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Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

Further Reading

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