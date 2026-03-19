Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 360 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.25.

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Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of LON:MSLH traded down GBX 4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 140.73. 26,611,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 165.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 136 and a 12 month high of GBX 295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Marshalls had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Marshalls will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, with a total value of £470,600. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marshalls

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Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

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