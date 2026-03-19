Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.9340. 59,474,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 68,734,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after buying an additional 510,426 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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