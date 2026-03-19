JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $259.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $236.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.19.

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Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock traded up $22.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.17. 4,157,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,486. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.41. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $237.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,382.60. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $1,036,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,532,338.40. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,554 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Five Below

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About Five Below

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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