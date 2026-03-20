Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Stock Holdings Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,666,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $67,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 307,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 48,387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Power Integrations by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 268,875 shares during the period.

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Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,616.99. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $235,764.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 576,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,199,283.20. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,642 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

See Also

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