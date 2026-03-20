Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,773 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,992,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after acquiring an additional 182,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,520,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 383,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 677.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,135,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $284,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,662. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $580,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,744.50. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.