iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF $IAI Stake Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 12,637.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IAI stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.17. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.