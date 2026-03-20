IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 16,970 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

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Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

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