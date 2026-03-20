72,710 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.