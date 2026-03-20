IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.54. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Key Lowe’s Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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