KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 6.6% of KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Tesla by 32.8% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $11,839,824,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $380.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

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Tesla Company Profile

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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