300,000 Shares in Equinor ASA $EQNR Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equinor ASA by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,852,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,674,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 280,708 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Equinor ASA Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of EQNR opened at $40.46 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

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Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low?carbon energy.

See Also

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