Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 364.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,223,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,036,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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