The Gap, Inc. $GAP Stock Position Lowered by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in GAP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $2,835,889.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,039.20. This trade represents a 46.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 74,217 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $1,770,075.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,184.50. This represents a 57.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,823 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,942. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting GAP

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.175 (annual $0.70), increasing yield to ~2.9% — a shareholder-friendly move that supports the stock. Dividend & company overview

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.175 (annual $0.70), increasing yield to ~2.9% — a shareholder-friendly move that supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have raised targets/ratings recently (Wells Fargo, UBS upgrade, BTIG, Telsey upgrades), leaving consensus at a “Moderate Buy” and a mean target ~$30 — supportive analyst momentum. Analyst coverage summary

Multiple brokerages have raised targets/ratings recently (Wells Fargo, UBS upgrade, BTIG, Telsey upgrades), leaving consensus at a “Moderate Buy” and a mean target ~$30 — supportive analyst momentum. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece flags Gap’s eight-quarter positive comp streak but notes uneven segment performance and macro pressure — suggests strength may be cyclical rather than structural. Zacks: comps streak analysis

A Zacks piece flags Gap’s eight-quarter positive comp streak but notes uneven segment performance and macro pressure — suggests strength may be cyclical rather than structural. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (~59%); some funds have added positions recently — stable institutional interest can limit volatility but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. Institutional holdings summary

Institutional ownership remains high (~59%); some funds have added positions recently — stable institutional interest can limit volatility but doesn’t guarantee near-term price direction. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarter: slight EPS miss (reported $0.45 vs. $0.46 est.), revenue in line, FY26 EPS guide set to $2.20–$2.35 — guidance provides a framework but shows limited upside visibility this year. Earnings & guidance

Recent quarter: slight EPS miss (reported $0.45 vs. $0.46 est.), revenue in line, FY26 EPS guide set to $2.20–$2.35 — guidance provides a framework but shows limited upside visibility this year. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares on Mar 17 (avg ~$23.80) — filing: SEC. Large sales by the CEO can be perceived negatively by the market. CEO Mar 17 SEC filing

Significant insider selling: CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares on Mar 17 (avg ~$23.80) — filing: SEC. Large sales by the CEO can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: CFO Katrina O’Connell executed a large sale (153,413 shares on Mar 17, avg ~$23.85) and has sharply reduced her holding — another negative insider signal; filing: SEC. CFO Mar 17 SEC filing

CFO Katrina O’Connell executed a large sale (153,413 shares on Mar 17, avg ~$23.85) and has sharply reduced her holding — another negative insider signal; filing: SEC. Negative Sentiment: Other insider sales: Julie Gruber sold 74,217 shares (Mar 17) and smaller follow-on sales by the CEO and CFO were reported on Mar 19 — concentration of insider selling (multiple insiders, large blocks) increases perceived downside risk. Insider trading roundup

GAP Stock Up 0.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting GAP this week:

GAP stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.29. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

View Our Latest Report on GAP

About GAP

(Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

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