Miller Global Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,404 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after buying an additional 1,539,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable April 30 (record April 10). A new dividend is a direct cash return to shareholders and signals management confidence in cash flow. Marvell Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable April 30 (record April 10). A new dividend is a direct cash return to shareholders and signals management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Marvell introduced industry?first CXL and PCIe 6.0 switches (Structera S 30260 CXL, 260?lane PCIe 6.0) aimed at AI data centers to address memory pooling and interconnect bottlenecks — product leadership that supports revenue growth from hyperscalers and AI workloads. Marvell’s New CXL And PCIe 6.0 Switches

Marvell introduced industry?first CXL and PCIe 6.0 switches (Structera S 30260 CXL, 260?lane PCIe 6.0) aimed at AI data centers to address memory pooling and interconnect bottlenecks — product leadership that supports revenue growth from hyperscalers and AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Matt Murphy will keynote at COMPUTEX (June 2), boosting executive visibility and partner/customer engagement in Asia — a positive PR event but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Matt Murphy to Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026

CEO Matt Murphy will keynote at COMPUTEX (June 2), boosting executive visibility and partner/customer engagement in Asia — a positive PR event but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analyst and feature pieces are digging into Marvell’s international revenue trends and positioning versus peers (Broadcom), keeping MRVL in investor conversations — useful for sentiment but mixed in directional impact. Why Marvell International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Multiple analyst and feature pieces are digging into Marvell’s international revenue trends and positioning versus peers (Broadcom), keeping MRVL in investor conversations — useful for sentiment but mixed in directional impact. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness—news of geopolitical tensions (Iran) lifting inflation concerns—pushed major indices lower today, creating headwinds for growth tech names including MRVL. Macro risk can blunt near?term stock moves despite company news. Stocks Finish Lower as Iran War Spurs Inflation Concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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