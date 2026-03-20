Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June $XJUN

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XJUN. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. Sequent Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 12.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of XJUN stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. XJUN was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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