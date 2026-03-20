GK Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.