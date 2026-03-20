GK Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGROFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $97.91.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

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