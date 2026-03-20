11,759 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $64.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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