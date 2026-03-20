Stairway Partners LLC Sells 16,862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Stairway Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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