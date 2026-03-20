11,044 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Acquired by Miller Global Investments LLC

Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,942,000 after buying an additional 6,668,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,575,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,383,000 after buying an additional 158,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $755,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884,730 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,056,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,632,000 after acquiring an additional 903,457 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,803.16. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.13%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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