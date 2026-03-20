First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 7,081 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 306.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.