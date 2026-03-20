Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,618 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $22,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 143.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,530,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $74,385,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,724.68. This trade represents a 49.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.5%

HPQ stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus upgraded HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.58.

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About HP

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HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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