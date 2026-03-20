Paresh Patel Buys 2,000 Shares of Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,574,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,680,523.84. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exzeo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Exzeo Group stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88.

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Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,096,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Exzeo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,551,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Exzeo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XZO. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exzeo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exzeo Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XZO

About Exzeo Group

(Get Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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