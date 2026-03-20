Richard Jr. Grant Sells 1,636 Shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Jr. Grant sold 1,636 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $23,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 212,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,784.40. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

inTEST Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE INTT opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.58. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, inTEST currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in inTEST by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company’s offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

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