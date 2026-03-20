Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV) Director Acquires $26,850.00 in Stock

Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) Director David Laforce purchased 895 shares of Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,770. This represents a 9.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Laforce also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 20th, David Laforce acquired 140 shares of Community Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,393.20.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Bancorp stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Community Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CMTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMTV

Community Bancorp Company Profile

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Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CMTV) is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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