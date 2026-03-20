Henson Edgewater Management LLC Takes $21.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Henson Edgewater Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after buying an additional 1,561,779 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after acquiring an additional 209,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,776,000 after acquiring an additional 666,450 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VTI stock opened at $325.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $554.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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