Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $21.87 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $469.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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