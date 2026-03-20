Kopion Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,121 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems accounts for approximately 7.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Varonis Systems worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, EVP David Bass purchased 2,980 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,940.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,426.28. This represents a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,431.64. The trade was a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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