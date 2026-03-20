Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $22.34 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,336,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 36.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

More Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 691,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,852.50. This trade represents a 47.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,157,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,489,719.02. This trade represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.