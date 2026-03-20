Samson Rock Capital LLP Makes New $22.34 Million Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,336,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 36.4% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
More Warner Bros. Discovery News
Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:
- Positive Sentiment: WBD’s studios scored big at the Oscars (11 wins), bolstering the company’s content credibility and franchise value — a positive for long?term subscriber and licensing prospects. Warner Bros. Discovery Bags 11 Oscars
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and retail commentary highlights a strong recent rally (stock up sharply over the last six months), which can fuel momentum trading and higher price targets in the near term. Buy, Sell, or Hold Post Q4 Earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: FT reports a “mystery Singapore suitor” showing interest in WBD — signals of alternative bidders can lift deal expectations but add uncertainty on who will prevail and at what price. Warner Bros Discovery’s mystery Singapore suitor
- Neutral Sentiment: David Ellison (Skydance-related) argues for keeping Paramount and WBD operating separately to save jobs — could affect integration plans and synergies if the sale proceeds under terms that preserve independent operations. David Ellison Hopes to ‘Build a Stronger Hollywood’
- Neutral Sentiment: WBD extended commercial partnerships (e.g., renewed GoPro sports deal) are modestly positive for sports/content distribution but are not material to valuation. GoPro Named Official Wearable Camera Supplier
- Negative Sentiment: DOJ antitrust chief said the agency will “absolutely not” fast?track review of the Paramount?WBD deal for political reasons — implies a potentially longer, tougher regulatory process that increases closing risk and deal uncertainty. DOJ Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Fast-Track Review
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report that CEO David Zaslav stands to receive a very large payout (reported in the high hundreds of millions) tied to the deal — governance and optics concerns could pressure sentiment and invite shareholder scrutiny. Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav in line for $700m payout
- Negative Sentiment: A WBD director sold $16.41M of stock — a sizable insider sale can be interpreted negatively by investors, even if preplanned. Director Sells $16,410,000.00 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: New lawsuit reporting includes allegations about political conversations tied to Warner Bros. — adds potential legal/reputational noise around the deal. Trump allegedly told Larry Ellison ‘I’ll make sure you get’ Warner Bros
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 617,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $17,446,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 691,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,536,852.50. This trade represents a 47.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $113,157,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,489,719.02. This trade represents a 35.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.
The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.
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