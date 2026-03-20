Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after buying an additional 323,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,205,000 after buying an additional 379,308 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,862,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,869,000 after purchasing an additional 332,311 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced a $1.6 billion joint venture with GIC to develop and own U.S. build-to-suit logistics facilities (initial ~4.1M sq ft plus capacity for more). This expands pipeline without funding everything on Prologis’ balance sheet and supports growth in high-demand U.S. markets. Prologis and GIC Form $1.6 billion U.S. Build-to-Suit Logistics Joint Venture

Announced a $1.6 billion joint venture with GIC to develop and own U.S. build-to-suit logistics facilities (initial ~4.1M sq ft plus capacity for more). This expands pipeline without funding everything on Prologis’ balance sheet and supports growth in high-demand U.S. markets. Positive Sentiment: Prologis’ recent results and FY2026 guidance remain supportive: Q4 revenue topped estimates and the firm set FY26 EPS guidance of $6.00–$6.20, underpinning analyst buy ratings and current valuation multiple. PLD MarketBeat Summary

Prologis’ recent results and FY2026 guidance remain supportive: Q4 revenue topped estimates and the firm set FY26 EPS guidance of $6.00–$6.20, underpinning analyst buy ratings and current valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment is largely constructive: multiple recent buy/outperform/overweight ratings and a median 6?month price target around $139 (some targets higher), which provides upside context versus current levels. Quiver Quant PLD Coverage (includes analyst list)

Wall Street sentiment is largely constructive: multiple recent buy/outperform/overweight ratings and a median 6?month price target around $139 (some targets higher), which provides upside context versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term price drift: coverage notes PLD has fallen more than the broader market in recent sessions — likely a mix of sector moves and profit-taking rather than company-specific surprises. Monitor intraday flows and macro headlines for drivers. Here’s Why Prologis (PLD) Fell

Short-term price drift: coverage notes PLD has fallen more than the broader market in recent sessions — likely a mix of sector moves and profit-taking rather than company-specific surprises. Monitor intraday flows and macro headlines for drivers. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional rebalancing: data shows sizeable portfolio moves in Q4 (notably UBS AM nearly exited a very large position while other institutions reweighted), which can produce downward pressure when executed and increase trading volatility. Quiver Quant Institutional Holdings

Large institutional rebalancing: data shows sizeable portfolio moves in Q4 (notably UBS AM nearly exited a very large position while other institutions reweighted), which can produce downward pressure when executed and increase trading volatility. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and governance signal: multiple recent insider share sales (and a reported estimated CEO 2025 compensation of ~$25M disclosed in a DEF14A) could raise governance or sentiment concerns for some investors. Track any proxy-season commentary or investor outreach. Prologis CEO 2025 Pay Revealed

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $143.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 120.56%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

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