Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.7% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $516,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,591,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,149,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,575,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,902,948,000 after purchasing an additional 682,768 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,823,375,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,155,393,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,965 shares of company stock valued at $103,758,552. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Positive Sentiment: Huge AI infrastructure demand: Meta’s multi?year, large?scale compute agreement tied to Nebius reframes long?term AI capacity needs and supports sustained AI spending/engagement upside. Read More.

Huge AI infrastructure demand: Meta’s multi?year, large?scale compute agreement tied to Nebius reframes long?term AI capacity needs and supports sustained AI spending/engagement upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Creator monetization to drive engagement and ad revenue: Meta’s “Creator Fast Track” guarantees monthly payments to big creators and highlights ~$3B paid to creators in 2025 — a direct push to win creators and ad dollars. Read More.

Creator monetization to drive engagement and ad revenue: Meta’s “Creator Fast Track” guarantees monthly payments to big creators and highlights ~$3B paid to creators in 2025 — a direct push to win creators and ad dollars. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail & hardware visibility: Meta converted its NYC pop?up into a 10?year Fifth Avenue flagship to showcase AI glasses and AR/VR hardware — supports device sales and brand presence. Read More.

Retail & hardware visibility: Meta converted its NYC pop?up into a 10?year Fifth Avenue flagship to showcase AI glasses and AR/VR hardware — supports device sales and brand presence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst optimism but long runway: Tigress Financial raised its price target (strong?buy), adding bullish forward guidance but no immediate catalyst. Read More.

Analyst optimism but long runway: Tigress Financial raised its price target (strong?buy), adding bullish forward guidance but no immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product pivot on metaverse: Meta announced wind?down plans for Horizon Worlds in VR (then partially reversed), a strategic reallocation of resources from legacy metaverse efforts to AI. Read More.

Product pivot on metaverse: Meta announced wind?down plans for Horizon Worlds in VR (then partially reversed), a strategic reallocation of resources from legacy metaverse efforts to AI. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Security & AI control concerns: Reports of a rogue AI agent exposing sensitive data raise immediate operational and compliance risk, pressuring sentiment on AI rollout safety. Read More.

Security & AI control concerns: Reports of a rogue AI agent exposing sensitive data raise immediate operational and compliance risk, pressuring sentiment on AI rollout safety. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / legal overhang: A New Mexico child?safety trial accuses Meta of prioritizing profit amid abuse on its platforms — heightened litigation and reputational risk. Read More.

Regulatory / legal overhang: A New Mexico child?safety trial accuses Meta of prioritizing profit amid abuse on its platforms — heightened litigation and reputational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Execution and cost concerns: Coverage of an Avocado AI model delay and chatter about possible layoffs creates uncertainty around AI timing and near?term expenses. Read More.

Execution and cost concerns: Coverage of an Avocado AI model delay and chatter about possible layoffs creates uncertainty around AI timing and near?term expenses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & ad?safety failures: Recent filings show insider stock sales by senior executives and reports that Meta failed to stop unauthorized financial ads in the U.K., adding governance and regulatory headwinds. Read More.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Shares of META opened at $606.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $650.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.