67,191 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Purchased by Henson Edgewater Management LLC

Henson Edgewater Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.0% of Henson Edgewater Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $82.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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