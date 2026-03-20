Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $14.83 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 82,398 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $835,063,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3,129.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $645,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809,950 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $621,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $825,501,000 after buying an additional 3,518,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist channel checks show Nike running shoes continuing strong sales at Dick’s Sporting Goods, supporting near?term demand for core product lines. Truist running shoes sales

Truist channel checks show Nike running shoes continuing strong sales at Dick’s Sporting Goods, supporting near?term demand for core product lines. Positive Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target (from $100 to $90) but kept a Buy rating, signaling that some brokers still see long?term upside despite near?term headwinds. BTIG reiterates Buy

BTIG cut its price target (from $100 to $90) but kept a Buy rating, signaling that some brokers still see long?term upside despite near?term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (Nike vs. Lululemon) highlight mixed investor views on which brand will better recapture growth momentum; useful for relative valuation thinking but not an immediate catalyst. Nike vs Lululemon comparison

Comparisons with peers (Nike vs. Lululemon) highlight mixed investor views on which brand will better recapture growth momentum; useful for relative valuation thinking but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Macro risk from the Middle East (shipping disruptions, higher oil) is flagged as a potential cross?sector headwind for consumer stocks, including Nike — a risk monitor rather than an immediate earnings driver. Macro risk analysis

Macro risk from the Middle East (shipping disruptions, higher oil) is flagged as a potential cross?sector headwind for consumer stocks, including Nike — a risk monitor rather than an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks reports three price?target cuts in one day and cites analyst concerns that Nike is “lacking in consistency and visibility” after recent results — this has driven investor caution. TipRanks price cuts

TipRanks reports three price?target cuts in one day and cites analyst concerns that Nike is “lacking in consistency and visibility” after recent results — this has driven investor caution. Negative Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target to $58 and moved to a Neutral rating, citing lackluster global sales momentum from channel checks — a direct downgrade that dents near?term sentiment. UBS lowers target

UBS trimmed its price target to $58 and moved to a Neutral rating, citing lackluster global sales momentum from channel checks — a direct downgrade that dents near?term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report shares sliding after analyst trims and warnings that sales trends remain soft; UBS channel checks and other broker notes suggest the upcoming earnings could be viewed as muted rather than a catalyst. UBS sales warning

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $53.48 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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