Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys 2,393 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Product upgrades strengthen differentiation — Spotify rolled out new desktop “Exclusive Mode”/bit?perfect playback and other hi?fi features that appeal to audiophiles and could boost retention and higher?tier adoption. Digital Trends: Exclusive Mode

Product upgrades strengthen differentiation — Spotify rolled out new desktop “Exclusive Mode”/bit?perfect playback and other hi?fi features that appeal to audiophiles and could boost retention and higher?tier adoption. Positive Sentiment: Broader audio-quality lift — coverage highlights a new Spotify feature that significantly improves audio quality on desktop, supporting product-led monetization opportunities. MSN: Audio quality feature

Broader audio-quality lift — coverage highlights a new Spotify feature that significantly improves audio quality on desktop, supporting product-led monetization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Wearable platform improvements — an updated Wear OS app with a refreshed interface and gesture controls expands device reach and user engagement on smartwatches. MSN: Wear OS update

Wearable platform improvements — an updated Wear OS app with a refreshed interface and gesture controls expands device reach and user engagement on smartwatches. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and near?term catalysts — Jefferies and other analysts point to upcoming earnings and an analyst day as triggers for upside revisions, noting potential margin improvement. Proactive: Jefferies bullish

Analyst bullishness and near?term catalysts — Jefferies and other analysts point to upcoming earnings and an analyst day as triggers for upside revisions, noting potential margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term growth questions — analysis pieces note Spotify’s strong moat but flag that the next phase of growth may be harder, a mixed signal for investors weighing valuation vs. execution risk. Seeking Alpha: Growth outlook

Longer?term growth questions — analysis pieces note Spotify’s strong moat but flag that the next phase of growth may be harder, a mixed signal for investors weighing valuation vs. execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor selling risk from proposed share sale and downgrades — reports point to a Form 144 notice (proposed sale of securities), recent analyst downgrades and an EU/Turkey regulatory fine as immediate catalysts that can increase perceived supply and pressure the stock. QuiverQuant: Share-sale/downgrades

Investor selling risk from proposed share sale and downgrades — reports point to a Form 144 notice (proposed sale of securities), recent analyst downgrades and an EU/Turkey regulatory fine as immediate catalysts that can increase perceived supply and pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Service glitch undermines premium experience — Spotify confirmed a glitch that caused some Premium subscribers to hear ads, a trust/retention risk if issues persist. MSN: Premium ads glitch

Service glitch undermines premium experience — Spotify confirmed a glitch that caused some Premium subscribers to hear ads, a trust/retention risk if issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Short?term market reaction & coverage of price weakness — several market writeups highlight that SPOT fell more than the broader market in recent sessions, reinforcing momentum selling and headlines-driven volatility. Yahoo Finance: Price move coverage

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $482.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.13.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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