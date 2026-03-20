Groupama Asset Managment Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus dropped their price target on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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