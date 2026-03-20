Stillwater Wealth Management Group Invests $4.02 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stillwater Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Oracle accounts for 2.8% of Stillwater Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle News Roundup

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $155.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $11,763,864. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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