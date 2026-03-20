Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 285.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,992.20. This trade represents a 65.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 13,515 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $621,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,837.66. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Positive Sentiment: PayPal expanded its dollar?pegged stablecoin PYUSD to 70 markets, widening cross?border payout and settlement capabilities — a strategic product rollout that can boost transaction volume, fees and wallet liquidity over time. PYUSD Goes Live in 70 Countries

PayPal expanded its dollar?pegged stablecoin PYUSD to 70 markets, widening cross?border payout and settlement capabilities — a strategic product rollout that can boost transaction volume, fees and wallet liquidity over time. Positive Sentiment: Bybit EU added PayPal as a fiat on/off ramp for EEA users — a third?party integration that increases PayPal’s fiat rails reach and could drive incremental payment flows and merchant acceptance in crypto?adjacent channels. Bybit EU adds PayPal

Bybit EU added PayPal as a fiat on/off ramp for EEA users — a third?party integration that increases PayPal’s fiat rails reach and could drive incremental payment flows and merchant acceptance in crypto?adjacent channels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses are re?examining PayPal’s valuation after recent volatility — some note a short?term rebound versus larger YTD losses, suggesting investors are weighing recovery potential against execution risk. This is market commentary rather than company?specific catalyst. Assessing Whether PayPal Looks Undervalued

Analyses are re?examining PayPal’s valuation after recent volatility — some note a short?term rebound versus larger YTD losses, suggesting investors are weighing recovery potential against execution risk. This is market commentary rather than company?specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting YieldMax’s PYPY ETF (which writes covered calls on PYPL) is suffering as PayPal falls — relevant for option?income investors but an indirect signal for PYPL equity demand dynamics. YieldMax’s PYPY Riding On The Way Down With PayPal

Coverage noting YieldMax’s PYPY ETF (which writes covered calls on PYPL) is suffering as PayPal falls — relevant for option?income investors but an indirect signal for PYPL equity demand dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms (Hagens Berman, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Levi & Korsinsky and others) have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities class actions tied to a surprise CEO ouster and the withdrawal of long?term targets — allegations include misleading statements about growth and branded checkout readiness. Legal exposure and executive uncertainty are pressuring sentiment. Hagens Berman Class Action Alert

Multiple shareholder law firms (Hagens Berman, Bernstein Liebhard, Bronstein Gewirtz, Levi & Korsinsky and others) have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities class actions tied to a surprise CEO ouster and the withdrawal of long?term targets — allegations include misleading statements about growth and branded checkout readiness. Legal exposure and executive uncertainty are pressuring sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Numerous firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Kessler Topaz, Glancy, Faruqi, RGRD and others) are reminding investors of an April 20, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline for the suit covering Feb. 25, 2025–Feb. 2, 2026 — the wave of notices keeps the litigation story prominent and could prolong volatility and potential legal costs. Rosen Law Firm Deadline Notice

PayPal Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. HSBC lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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